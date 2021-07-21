Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Jamf by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 5,263.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jamf by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 93,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,198,452.70. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922 in the last ninety days.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

