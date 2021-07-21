Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $443.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.