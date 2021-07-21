Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $832.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $785.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

