Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $283.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $190.34 and a twelve month high of $287.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.27.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.