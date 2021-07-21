Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.