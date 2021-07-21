Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $10.77 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,770,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

