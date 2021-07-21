Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 435,380 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,380 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

