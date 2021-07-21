Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 500,417 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,417 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.69% of Amalgamated Financial worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

