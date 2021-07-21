Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318,949 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Agilysys worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agilysys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agilysys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

