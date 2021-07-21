Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 52.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $34,687.15 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,058.79 or 1.00057238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.33 or 0.01168308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00346820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00428601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.