Cream Finance Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $96.64 million and $5.12 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $156.79 or 0.00490364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

