Credit Suisse Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,075.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,708.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,437.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

