Credit Suisse Group Reiterates C$5.22 Price Target for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) received a C$5.22 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.27.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.28. 887,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

