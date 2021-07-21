Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00006038 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $4.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,704.19 or 1.00083276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.