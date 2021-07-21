Credits (CS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $274,615.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $274,615.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

