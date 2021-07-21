CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,522 ($46.02). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,503 ($45.77), with a volume of 1,233,811 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get CRH alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,640.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.