CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $1,264,300.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley J. Phd Bolzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.45. 1,217,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,453. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $754,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 273.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

