Critical Comparison: Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) & Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Snap-on’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Snap-on $3.59 billion 3.37 $627.00 million $11.63 19.26

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Landcadia Holdings III and Snap-on, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Snap-on 2 2 3 0 2.14

Landcadia Holdings III currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.57%. Snap-on has a consensus price target of $190.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.92%. Given Landcadia Holdings III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Landcadia Holdings III is more favorable than Snap-on.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Snap-on 18.13% 18.44% 10.73%

Summary

Snap-on beats Landcadia Holdings III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane equipment, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is based in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.