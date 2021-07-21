Critical Comparison: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) vs. Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ocugen and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -102.82% -79.52% Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ocugen and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 1 0 2.25 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 176.06%. Given Gritstone bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Gritstone bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 35.81 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -24.84 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 98.52 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -2.90

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Ocugen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

