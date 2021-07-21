Critical Comparison: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Professional alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Professional and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 4 0 3.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14% Solera National Bancorp 39.32% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.48 $8.31 million $0.62 30.19 Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 2.00 $5.93 million N/A N/A

Professional has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Professional beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.