Critical Contrast: Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forum Merger III and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tesla 10 12 11 0 2.03

Forum Merger III presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.09%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $497.30, indicating a potential downside of 24.11%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Merger III and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A Tesla 3.18% 6.13% 2.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forum Merger III and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Tesla $31.54 billion 20.02 $690.00 million $0.64 1,023.89

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Summary

Tesla beats Forum Merger III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products through its subsidiaries to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

