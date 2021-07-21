Critical Contrast: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) versus ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and ENDRA Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.53 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,583.94 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.89

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuwellis and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -146.20% -119.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. The company also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

