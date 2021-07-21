Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crocs stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.84.
CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.
