Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

