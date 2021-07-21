CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $43,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,577,450.00. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $52,108,254. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

