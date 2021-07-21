Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.01% of Crown Castle International worth $1,493,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

