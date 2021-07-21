Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 0.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

CCI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.41. 11,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

