Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.02, RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.78-6.89 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

