Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CCI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.