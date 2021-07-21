Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.78-6.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.68. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

