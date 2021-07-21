Crowns 1-Day Volume Hits $901,378.00 (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Crowns has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $901,378.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00014514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,874 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.