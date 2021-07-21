Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Crowny has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $69,501.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00144729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,613.21 or 0.99796083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

