Crowny Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $69,501.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00144729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,613.21 or 0.99796083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

