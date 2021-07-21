Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001554 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.15 or 0.01274247 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.