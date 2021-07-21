Crust Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.81 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.93 or 0.00081800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

