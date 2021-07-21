Crust Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001372 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.01279772 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.