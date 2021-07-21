Crust Shadow Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $2,119.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.89 or 0.00788031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

