CryptEx Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.44 million and $369.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $16.97 or 0.00053301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.77 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

