Crypton (CRP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $478.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Crypton has a market capitalization of $381,364.37 and approximately $478.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,166,553 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.