CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $96.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00104672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00140511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,369.78 or 0.99959784 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.