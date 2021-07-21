CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $96.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,988.86 or 0.99902405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

