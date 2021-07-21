CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $246,272.15

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 20% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $246,272.15 and approximately $1,143.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00238146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00034313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001522 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

