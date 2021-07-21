CryptoTask Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $501,219.01 and $131,290.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,028 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

