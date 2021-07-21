CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $474,721.41 and $37.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023412 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003429 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

