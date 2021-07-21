Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $24,919.75 and $832.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

