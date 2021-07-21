CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.19% of CTI BioPharma worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

