Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 40,105 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 132.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

