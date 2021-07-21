Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

