Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 57,721 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 57,721 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.