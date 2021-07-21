CUE Protocol (CUE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $103.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $189,910.61 and $103.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.93 or 0.00078298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

