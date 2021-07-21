Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.10% of Culp worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

